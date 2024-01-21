PDL supporters hold protest rally in front of premises of Supreme Judicial Council [Upd 1]



Supporters of the Free Destourian Party (French: PDL) staged a protest rally Sunday outside the premises of the Supreme Judicial Council (French: CSM) to demand the release of Abir Moussi.

PDL President, in custody since October 3, 2023, is charged in three cases.

This is not a rally against the council, defence committee member Karim Krifa said. It is rather a rally in support of judges and the CSM so that it discharge its mission properly.

“Judges have been enduring restrictions – a blow to their independence and impartiality, especially as magistrates are appointed by decrees,” the lawyer and political bureau member said. The voice of the council “is absent” as it failed to express its opinion about many laws.

Commenting on the labour union’s intention to withdraw a complaint filed against Moussi, Krifa said this is a laudable move. The PDL president will be set free and run in presidential elections.

Abir Moussi is “a political hostage,” Krifa added, and her only crime had been her announcement of a

n 2024 presidential run.

Moussi had not been found guilty so far of any charges brought against her.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse