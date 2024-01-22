Paston Daka commends colleagues for showing a good mentality

Paston Daka a key member of the Zambian national team, has commended his colleagues for displaying a tough mentality in their match against Tanzania.

Daka said, ‘I want to salute the team’s performance. I think it’s a deserved point. We would have liked to have more but we would be content with that and look forward to the last game,’ Daka said.

Zambia had a man sent off after trailing by a lone goal, but Daka said it was nothing new for them as they had a strategy in mind to deploy.

‘This is nothing new for us. Even in training, we often play against a larger team than the other.

‘This is precisely to prepare us for these cases. I am happy with the mentality displayed by the team,’ he added.

He added, ‘My goal has always been to help the team, whether through goals or assists. But it’s not easy every day to score goals. I am happy today’.

According to Daka, the aim for him has always been to help his team succeed and progress in the competition.

Zambia have two points from their two games played and

will play Morocco in their last group game with the hope of qualifying.

Source: Ghana News Agency