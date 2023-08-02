Parliamentary candidate-elect to organize free eye screening

Mr Maxwell Lukutor, the Parliamentary candidate-elect for the National Democratic Congress party for the South Tongu Constituency has pledged to organise free eye screening and surgical operations for those having severe and chronic eye challenges. He said this had become necessary since the water sources in the various constituencies were not well treated and exposed members of the community to waterborne diseases and eye issues. Mr Lukutor who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said it was time politicians focus on the welfare of the constituents. ‘Helping people out of their predicament should be the focus of politics. If the people cannot see, there will be no way they can support us, we need them fit and we must help them attain that,’ he said. He said people might refer to this as a political campaign, but the focus was geared towards improving the livelihood of members in the various communities. ‘I have done several benevolent activities before I was elected as a parliamentary candidate and I still continue to do that since my focus is to improve livelihoods’, he said. Mr Lukutor said the eye screening would not be limited to only the people in the South Tongu constituency, adding that, ‘the eye screening and surgical operations for those having severe and chronic eye challenges are all free’. He called for support from the public and asked the constituents to unite and help build the South Tongu Constituency. The eye screening would be organised in collaboration with the South Tongu District Health Directorate, the South Tongu District Hospital and courtesy of Friends Eye Centre and Lifetime Wells Vision. The eye screening would start from August 7 to 11, 2023.

Source: Ghana News Agency