Parliament adopts Bill amending Decree-Law on Military Justice

Members of the Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP) voted in favour of the Organic Bill amending Decree-Law No. 2011-70 of July 29, 2011, concerning the organisation of military justice and the status of military judges. The vote, which took place on Friday, secured a majority of 122 votes.

Seven abstentions and a single opposition to the bill were recorded.

The General Legislation Committee unanimously approved its report on the organic bill on July 26, along with a request for expedited examination.

