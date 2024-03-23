Parents encouraged to look at investment in girls beyond financial

Madam Fouzia Tua Alhassan, Gender Specialist, Right to Play Ghana has encouraged parents and teachers to look at investment in girls beyond financial.

She said spending time with the girl child was important, sharing experiences with their child was an investment, creating an equitable home was an investment and ensuring the general wellbeing of the girl at home, in school and in the community were all investments parents must consider in empowering their girls.

Madam Alhassan was speaking at an event organised by Right to Play Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service to commemorate International Women’s Day 2024.

The event was on the theme ‘Invest in Her: Accelerate progress through women leadership in Play-Based Learning.’

The event funded by The LEGO Foundation brought together female teachers, leadership of school management, female learners and mothers in the Ga South and Weija Gbawe Municipalities to celebrate women and how female teachers are demonstrating the use of Play-Based Learn

ing in the classroom.

Female teachers were given a platform to share experiences on the integration of PBL and how it is improving learning outcomes in the classroom.

She called on school management and the Ghana Education Service for education financing at all levels particularly creating a supportive and conducive environment for girls to lead and participate in school activities.

The event also brought on board Ghana’s 2023 Most Outstanding teacher, Madam Faith Aku Senyo to share her journey as the best teacher in 2023 to inspire and challenge the female teachers present to apply for the prestigious award in 2024.

‘Demonstrate what you do in school that makes you unique. We are all teachers in the classroom until you demonstrate exceptional skills to empower your learners and strengthen your school,’ she said.

She encouraged them not to undermine their abilities but rather document every single success and share the stories during their application.

Madam Teresa Nadia Abugah, a Gender Advocate and Co

nsultant encouraged parents to provide for the needs of their girl child and ensure the environment they created for them at home was safe from any form of abuse.

She urged parents to invest in their girls and reduce the financing of social events so their girls could acquire a higher level of education and serve as role models.

Some female teachers committed to applying for the 2024 Most Outstanding Teacher Award and commitments from parents, teachers, and learners to continue to invest their money, time, leadership, experience sharing, and opportunities to ensure that more girls become empowered women.

Source: Ghana News Agency