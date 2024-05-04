Paramount Chief of Gwollu reported dead



The Paramount Chief of Gwollu and a former member of the Council of State, Kuoro Kuri Buktie Limann IV has died.

Kuoro Abdul Rahman Kasim Baata, the Vice President of the Gwollu Traditional Council disclosed his death to the GNA in Gwollu on Saturday.

‘I wish to announce with deep sorrow the demise of the Paramount Chief of Gwollu, Kuoro Kuri Buktie Liman IV, whose sad incident took place on May 02, 2024, at about 1700 pm and he has since been buried according to custom,’ he said.

He said funeral arrangements would be announced later.

He said, ‘Usually, when a chief dies, you often see a lot of people from the family struggling to come around and seek leadership,’ and advised the public to note that it could disturb the unity of the family in this period of grief.

Kuoro Buktie Limann was enskined in 1998 after the death of his brother Dr Hilla Limann and occupied the seat until his demise in 2024.

PROFILE OF KUORU KURI-BUKTIE LIMANN IV, PARAMOUT CHIEF OF GWOLLU (1943-2024)

Kuoro Kuri-Buktie Limann IV w

as born on 22nd November 1943 at Gwollu in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region. He had Seven (7) children and two grand children.

EDUCATION RECORD

He attended the Tumu Primary School in 1948

The Wa Middle Boarding School in 1954

He was admitted into the Tamale Nursing Training School in the Northern Region in January 1961, and obtained the Ghana Qualified Registered Nurse Certificate in August 1964

He undertook the Rapid Results Correspondence Course College, London UK and passed the General Certificate of Education (GCE) O’Level (Private) in July 1969 and A’ level in November 1970-(Private).

He gained admission into the University of Ghana, Legon and obtained Certificate in Ward Management in Nursing in 1974.

Admitted into Radcliffe School of Nursing University of Oxford, Oxon. United Kindom in 1974 and obtained Diploma in Nursing-May1977

Awarded the Oxford Shire County Council Scholarship FOR: BACHELOR OF LAW DEGREE AND BAR COURSES IN THE (U.K.) and obtained:

i. The University of Lon

don Law Bachelor (L.L.B) Hons. London. (1977-1980)

ii. Admitted to do the English BarattheInn’s of Court School of Law-London (1980-81) and obtained the Utter Barrister at Law of England and Wales-July1981.

Was inducted into the Lincoln’s Inn of Court-August 1981 and became a Lincoln’s Inn, Barrister-at-Law, U.K and Wales.

NIGERIA:

Admitted into the Nigeria School of Law: 1982-83-Passed the Nigeria Bar Examination, and inducted into the Nigeria Barin July 1983 as a Barrister-at-Law and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1983.

GHANA:

i. Completed the Ghana School of Law Supplementary Course (January 1994 September 1994) and Inducted as Barrister-at-Law and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana

ii. Returned to Ghana from Nigeria in April 1998 after 16 years Law Practice in April 1998 and was enskinned and installed the Gwollu Paramount Chief as Limann IV of the Gwollu Paramountcy in the Sissala West District of Upper West Region on 18th April 1998.

iii. Awarded

the Judicial Notary Public-Ghana Judicial Services and was inducted in May 2007 by the Chief Justice of Ghana as NOTARYPUBLIC of Ghana.

LEGAL PRACTICE-RECORD

U.K

I. GraysInn U.K (1981-1982) as Barrister-at-Law, -England and Wales

NIGERIA ii. Akinjide and CoLegal Practitioners Lagos, Federal Republic Nigeria, (1983-1984)

iii. Principal Partner: J.B Limann and Co Barristers-at-Law and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Lincoln Chambers, Lagos. (1984-1998)

GHANA

iv. Principal Partner: Limann Law Consult and Associates, Barristers-at-Law and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Ghana, England and Wales, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

OTHER IMPORTANT POSITIONS HELD

i. General Secretary: Ghana Registered Nurses Association-1974

ii. Executive Chairman: Gwollu Heritage Museum and Tourism Centre-1998-2024

iii. General Secretary: The Northern Ghana Students Union of Great Britain and Ireland 1978-1981

iv. National Chairman of Ghana Cotton Farmers Associatio

n (1999-2004)

v. Member of Ghana Food and Drugs Board-(2004-2007)

vi. Elected in February 2005 as Member of Ghana Council of State- (2005-2008) for Upper West Region.

vii. Member of Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 2006-2024

PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATIONS

I. Member: Ghana Registered Nurses Association.

II. General Secretary Ghana Registered Nurses Association-1974.

III. Member: Registered Nurse of England and Wales-U.K…1977 IV. Member: GhanaBarAssociation1994.

V. Member: The Federal Republic of Nigeria Bar Association1983.

VI. Member: Utter Barrister of Lincoln’Inn and Barrister of the Supreme Court of England and Wales-U. K1981.

VII. ANotary Public of Ghana Judicial Services 2007.

J, CHIEFTAINCY AFFAIRS

i. Paramount Chief of Gwollu Traditional Area U.W.R-18th April 1998 to date. ii. Member of Regional House of Chiefs 1998 Wa-U.W. R¬¬¬¬-to Present.

iii. President Upper West Regional House of Chiefs Wa-U.W. R¬-September 2004- November 2008.

iv. Member of National House of Chiefs, Nove

mber 1998 to date.

v. Chairman of National House of Chiefs, Judicial Panel-Kumasi (2000-2004).

Vi) FARMER with AGROPRODUCT PROCCESING INTERESTS

VII. Cotton Farmer-Chairman Ghana National Farmers’ Association

Agro-Shea-Nuts, Groundnuts, Cotton and Sunflower Seeds Processing into edible Oil for local Consumption and for Exports Since 2005. Business registered with Ministry of Trade and Industry.

viii) Selected Takhilla Farms Estate Limited by M.O.T.I in 2017 as One-District-One Factory (1D1F) to process Shea Nuts, Groundnuts for Joint Partnership to establish an

Oil Refinery in the Sissala West District and to add value to them for export to AFRICA

Market and for local consumptions, and for the instituting the creation of the Dr. Hilla Limann Senior High School-Gwollu, U.W.R

Has been instrumental since becoming the Paramount Chief in 1998, in the Creation of the new Sissala West District in the Upper West Region, and in matters of Health, Energy, Water and Sanitation Development in the Gwollu, Param

ountcy and the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region, Ghana.

PUBLICATIONS

I. Streamlining the Nursing Profession in Ghana-September 1973

ii. Ward Management in Hospital -June1974.

iii. The Alleged Policy of free Education in Northern-Ghana; -Reaction of the Northern Ghana Students in Great Britain and Ireland 1980.

v. The impact of British Legislative Instrument on Land Tenure in (Northern Territories) Northern Regions of Ghana 1980.

vi. The Right to REPARATION for the Trans-Atlantic Chattel Enslavement of Ghanaian

Victims between 15th to 19th centuries under the 2001 United Nations Human Right Commission Declaration-2006. (GERRF) Ghana Enslavement Reparation and Repatriation Foundation.

Viii. The Executive Chairman of Takhilla Farms Estate Nuts Seed’s Oils limited.

GHANA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE and INDUSTRY DELEGATIONS THAT VISITED CHINA and INDIA

i) Member of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Delegation that visited China for Africa-China to the S.M.E Development for

um and Trade Fair-Oct 2008.

ii) Member of Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry Delegation that was invited to the S.M. E at Exportech Project Fair by the M.Pof Gwailor State of India 18-21st January 2013.

iii. Member of Ghana Cotton Development Authority, April 2010-2015.

Iv. Member of the Upper West Regional Peace Committee, 2015-2018.

V. Member of Upper West Regional Mental Health Committee, 2015-2017.

vi. Member of the Association of Ghana Industries, since 2015.

viii. Member of the Upper West Regional Health Council, 2016-2020.

ix. Awarded CITATION of the Northern Ghana National Achievers Award, October 2016, at Tamale-N/R by the Northern Youth for Peace and Development (NYUPED).

x. Gwollu Paramountcy; President of the Gwollu Traditional Council-Since April 18, 1998, to date.

Source: Ghana News Agency