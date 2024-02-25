Palestinian Minister of Interior makes visit to makeshift hospital in Ben Arous



Palestinian Minister of Interior Ziad Hab al-Reeh and his accompanying delegation visited on Sunday the makeshift hospital in El Yasminet, Ben Arous governorate, to learn about the hospital conditions of the wounded Palestinians.

The delegation toured various departments of the hospital and expressed their appreciation for the pivotal role and noble mission entrusted to the hospital staff in providing various forms of humanitarian assistance to the wounded, according to the Ben Arous Governorate Information Office.

Zied Hab Errih said Tunisia is committed to providing the necessary medical treatment and care to the Palestinian victims. He paid tribute to President Kais Saied for his efforts to support the just Palestinian cause.

The spokesperson for the Tunisian Red Crescent, Boutheina Krakba, reiterated that Tunisia has decided to provide a monthly allowance of 400 dinars to Palestinian students and to treat Palestinian victims and their companions as Tunisian citizens.

The Governor of Ben Arous affirmed

that the Tunisian state, leadership and people support the Palestinian cause and strive to provide the necessary aid and care to Palestinian patients and injured.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse