PAC begins zonal public hearing in Sunyani

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, has begun its zonal public hearings in Sunyani, to consider the 2020 Auditor General’s Report on Pre-Universities in the Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, and Bono East Regions.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said the five-day public hearings, would consider infractions and financial misappropriations cited in the Auditor-General’s Report (2020).

The Auditor-General’s Reports cited some Educational Institutions including Kumasi and Sunyani Technical Universities in The Ashanti and the Bono Regions for various infractions.

It said PAC would also interrogate the Report of the Auditor General on the Management and Utilisation of District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and other statutory funds for the year ended 31st December 2020 before departing to the Southern Zone.

The PAC commenced sitting in Tamale on Tuesday, 11 April 2023 to consider the 2020 Auditor-General’s Reports on Technical Universities and Reports on the Management and Utilisation of DACF for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Source: Ghana News Agency