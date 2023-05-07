At least 176 people were killed overnight from Thursday to yesterday following flooding caused by heavy rains in two villages of the South Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said provincial governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi yesterday.

According to the governor, at least 176 bodies were found in Bushushu and Nyamukubi, the areas hit by flooding caused by heavy rains.

Search operations are still underway in the areas since Friday morning under the coordination of the provincial governor.

Since last week, heavy rains have been reported in this part of the country where landslides regularly claim the lives of residents during rainy periods.

Over the past week, more than 780 households were left homeless following the floods that hit Uvira territory in South Kivu, and more than 600 houses were destroyed, according to the authorities of the province.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency