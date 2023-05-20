Over 4000 job offers in tourism sector (ministry)

The results of an online survey intended for tourist facilities, to determine their needs in human resources, revealed the existence of more than 4000 job offers in nearly 80 of them. According to the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training, the survey was carried out from May 2 to 10, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, in implementation of the recommendations of the working session held on April 17 between the two departments. In order to respond to the job offers proposed by the tourism sector, regional days of employment in tourism sector will be organised from May 24 to 31 in certain governorates. The organisation of these days is part of the efforts deployed in order to meet the needs of business facilities in the tourism sector in terms of human resources and manpower. It also aims at ensuring the best conditions for a successful tourist season. The objective is also to ensure a professional insertion of the graduates of higher education and those of professional training in order to promote the quality of the services offered and to convey a better image of Tunisia as a tourist destination.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse