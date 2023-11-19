Over 1 000 people return to Swapo



SWAPO Party Vice President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, said since they embarked on Swapo party rallies nine months ago, they have seen over 1 000 old Swapo members return to the party.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was speaking during a party rally held at Oshakati Independence Stadium in the Oshana Region on Saturday.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, people coming back to the Swapo Party demonstrates that Swapo is still a beloved party.

‘Swapo is home, and will always welcome each and every one who wishes to return to their loved party,’ she said, adding that they continue to receive new and old members of the party.

Nandi-Ndaitwah noted that Swapo is a party for every Namibian, and should always be guided by solidarity, peace and democracy and should always consider the rights of every individual.

Moreover, Nandi-Ndaitwah indicated that as a party, they have the responsibility to ensure economic independence in the country and this can only be achieved if they remain united, saying that they should not be divided at all co

st if they are to develop the country.

Nandi-Ndaitwah stated that she has learnt a lot from the time of the party’s elective congress held last year, and while hosting the party’s rallies in all 14 regions, the party learned what the people need to be addressed in order to ensure development.

After the congress, Nandi-Ndaitwah said there was division in the party, and that was expected, that was normal, the danger came when some people refused to accept the outcome of the 2022 congress.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further indicated that the conclusion of the party rally in Oshana Region is a great move, as the region is home to rich political history.

Speaking at the same occasion, Swapo party regional coordinator, Werner Iita, indicated that Nandi-Ndatiwah is their sole authentic presidential candidate for 2024 and they have 100% confidence in her leadership.

‘Politically, Oshana is stable and we are ready to face any political negative waves vigorously,’ he said.

Iita further stated that they reject and shall cont

inue rejecting the notion of an extra congress, as they fully rally with Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was elected during the congress that concluded last year.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency