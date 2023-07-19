Oti Regional Minister commissions IRECOP in Dambai

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, has commissioned phase one of the Oti Regional Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) at Yabram in the Krachi East Municipality. He said the plant would generate over 1,000 jobs for the youth in the waste value chain to cushion their economic status, reduce and improve environmental impact, and produce compost and other recyclable materials that would be readily available to the agriculture community to help boost crop production. Mr Makubu said it would again provide a controlled waste dump, which could help reduce environmental pollution that results from landfills, generate income from the sales made by aggregators and other recyclable goods. In a speech delivered on behalf of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources by Mr Anthony Dzadzra, Director of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, said the Oti IRECOP would not only receive solid waste from various Municipalities in the region, but turn waste into usable products for the benefit of the people of Oti. She said the government had, among other things, formulated a coordinated programme to improve access to water and sanitation services for all. She said the government through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources was facilitating the construction of IRECOPs in all the 16 regions of the country. Madam Dapaah said the implementation of programmes, projects and interventions was in line with the government’s water and sanitation for all programmes, which seeks to bring safe water and enhanced sanitation services to the doorsteps of the people. She noted that this was to achieve the UN SDG Goal six, which focuses on ‘clean water and sanitation’ and requires that availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all is ensured. She noticed that the Dambai IRECOP facility was responsible for receiving, sorting and recycling Municipal solid waste. Mr Noah Gyimah, the Chief Investment Officer of Jospong Group of Companies of which Zoomlion Ghana Limited is a subsidiary said the facility was further meant to address indiscriminate dumping of solid waste, resulting in widespread pollution and its attendant effects on human health across the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency