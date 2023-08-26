Otavi man arrested for alleged murder of his son

A 28-year-old man was arrested at Otavi in the Otjozondjupa Region on Friday afternoon for the alleged murder of his two-year-old baby boy at the town. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, in an interview with Nampa on Saturday said the deceased toddler has been identified by his close relatives as Jason Muronga. Mbeha said is alleged that the boy’s biological father on Friday morning was seen forcefully removing him from his 24-year-old mother. The suspect allegedly left the place and took the child along facing the direction of the railway line not far from the Saamstan Informal Area, where their house is situated, said Mbeha. ‘At the railway line, the suspect allegedly was seen hitting the child’s head twice against a concrete electricity pole and threw the injured boy there before fleeing the site,’ said Mbeha. The child was picked up by some close relatives and taken to the Otavi Clinic, where it was discovered that the baby had suffered serious head injuries. He was transfered to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on Friday afternoon, said Mbeha. The suspect was then arrested on the same day at Otavi on a charge of murder and is expected to appear in the Otavi Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency