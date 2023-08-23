Oshana investment conference starts at Ongwediva

The first-ever Oshana investment conference commenced at the University of Namibia (UNAM) Jose Edurdo Dos Santos Campus in Ongwediva on Tuesday.

The two-day conference held under the theme ‘Igniting economic growth,’ is aimed at unlocking the region’s potential for investment to ensure development.

It also serves as a platform for potential investors to explore the vast potential the region has in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and technology.

In her keynote address, Minister of Trade and Industrialisation Lucia Iipumbu said Oshana is strategically located and can be a business hub with the right investment.

Iipumbu, who spoke on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, said the government fully recognises the importance of the private sector investments in unlocking the region’s potential.

“We have implemented numerous reforms to create a conducive investment climate and the government has kept its commitment to investing in vital infrastructure developments to support and facilitate business growth in the region,” she said.

She added that apart from governmental efforts, the conference also serves as a platform for entrepreneurs, businesses, and community leaders to collaborate and maximise the region’s potential.

According to Iipumbu, by fostering partnerships and encouraging local entrepreneurship, they aim to create a thriving ecosystem that promotes innovation, job creation, and economic prosperity.

She noted that they believe that investing in Oshana not only benefits the investors themselves but also uplifts the local communities, provides sustainable employment opportunities, and contributes to the overall socio-economic development of Namibia.

