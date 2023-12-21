Oshakati Town Council inaugurates two taxi ranks



OSHAKATI: The Oshakati Town Council on Thursday officially inaugurated two taxi ranks which will serve the Oshakati-Ondangwa and Oshakati-Endola routes.

The taxi ranks were constructed at a cost of N.dollars 1.5 million, with N.dollars 520 000 allocated to the Oshakati-Endola taxi rank and over N.dollars 1 million allocated to the Oshakati-Ondangwa taxi rank. Construction was completed within a three-month period.

Oshakati Mayor Leonard Hango said the council had set aside funds in its 2022/23 financial budget for the construction of the taxi ranks to enhance the safety of both transport users and drivers.

He said accidents were frequently reported at the two taxi ranks.

‘The Oshakati-Ondangwa taxi rank has recorded two serious incidents, including one fatality. Many of the accidents involved vehicles being hit from behind or being side-swiped,’ he said, adding that the revamping will create a safer and more organised environment for residents.

Additionally, Hango announced that the Oshakati Town Council

is currently working on the development of a transportation bylaw to regulate transportation in the town.

The mayor also revealed that the council has strategically decided to establish a traffic division under the council, which is expected to be effective in the next financial year, 2024/25.

The Oshakati-Ondangwa taxi rank is located at the yellow complex, while the Oshakati-Onhuno taxi rank is situated at the Dr Frans Aupa Indongo open market.

