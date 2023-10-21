Organic law will determine workload and remuneration of local and regional council members if any (ISIE Spox)

The spokesperson for the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), Tlili Mansri, said Saturday that no clear legislative text has been published on the remuneration if any of members of local and regional councils to be elected in December. In a statement to TAP at a press conference held by ISIE, Mansri said that the constitution stipulates that an organic law will be drawn up by the Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP) to determine the prerogatives, workload, pay and legal system for members of local and regional councils, district councils and the National Council of Regions and Districts. “An organic law to this effect will be promulgated, probably before the announcement of the final results,” he added. The spokesperson also pointed out that the law governing parliament would be applied to the National Council of Regions and Districts, as it will form the second chamber of parliament. The local elections, scheduled for December 24, will be held in 4,713 polling stations in 2,153 local constituencies. At the end of these elections, 279 local councils will be established. They will form the main nucleus for the formation of Regional Councils, District Councils and the National Council of Regions and Districts (2nd Chamber of Parliament).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse