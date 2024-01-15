Opuwo Town Council issues warning as roaming livestock hinder developmentTunisia is picking useful lessons from Ghana and Egypt – Coach Kadri

OPUWO: The Opuwo Town Council has issued a warning to livestock owners to maintain suitable enclosures to keep their livestock from roaming within the town’s boundaries.

Extensive amounts of livestock, including goats, sheep, cattle, and pigs, are currently being kept within the town’s boundaries, with some being brought in from neighbouring villages.

The growth in the animal population poses unique challenges, with the town council’s technical director, Karui Rikambura, describing the situation as problematic and ‘backward.’

Rikambura noted in a recent interview with Nampa that the situation is concerning since it hinders development at the town and narrows its scope to village level.

He said one of the contributing factors is the region’s 10-year drought, which has forced farmers to migrate to towns in search of greener pastures and water for their remaining animals.

Despite the council’s concerted efforts, Rikambura stated that keeping animals out of the town boundaries is nearly impossible since Opuw

o, like other northern towns, is located in common lands with no fencing to keep the animals at bay.

Rikambura also voiced his discontent with the town council’s excessive expenditure on maintaining the impounded animals, saying the penalty for confiscating the livestock is insufficient to compensate for the monies set aside to care for them.

‘The council frequently loses thousands of dollars in holding these animals,’ Rikambura said.

In some cases, the council spends at least N.dollars 2 000 per cow only for the owner to pay less than N.dollars 200 in detention fees.

The transgressor’s charge under the pound regulations of the Local Authorities Act is N.dollars 1.00 per animal per day for all animals except for sheep and goats, and N.dollars 5.00 per sheep or goat per day.

Grazing costs for all animals except sheep and goats are set at N.dollars 4.50 per animal per day, and N.dollars 2.30 per sheep or goat per day.

Feeding costs for all animals except sheep and goats are N.dollars 8.25 per animal per d

ay, with goats and sheep being charged at N.dollars 2.50.

The council has said it cannot be held liable for any missing, dead or sick animals, or any damage to gardens or crops by animals kept withing town boundaries.

Jalel Kadri Head Coach of the Tunisian national team is aware of the threats posed by minnows like Mozambique and Cape Verde, ahead of their opening game against Namibia on Tuesday, January 16, at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo

He described the performances of Mozambique and Cape Verde against Egypt and Ghana as ‘eye openers’ hence the need to be wary of Namibia in their game.

According to Kadri, playing against Namibia in the opening match was in no way an advantage, as the tournament had already shown that there are no small teams in Africa.

‘Namibia is a serious opponent, and we don’t have any easy team. The results in the opening rounds have shown that there are no small team in Africa. So we need to show them respect and play to our best ability. The opening matches have shown that,’ he stated.

Tunisia is making their 21st appearance in the competition, with this edition being the 16th in a row – a record in the history of the tournament thus far.

He said his team had prepared enough to

go as far as possible in the competition.

‘We would try to go as far as possible. We have teams that are good quality so we would try to win each match and go as far as possible. We must respect all opponents.

‘There are Africa’s best teams that are present so ours is to do our best in every match and take it game by game,’ he stated.

