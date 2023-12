Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur (world’s 6th) was defeated by world’s 2nd Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set match (6-4, 3-6, 2-6) at the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup on Tuesday.

Tunisia’s tennis trailblazer Jabeur was playing in a pre-season exhibition match.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse