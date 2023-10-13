Oniipa Town Council to plant trees

ONIIPA: Oniipa Town Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Heikky Amwele said Council plans to plant trees across the town as part of the Arbor Day celebration.

Amwele on Friday told Nampa that they will be planting various trees including fruit trees.

The day is observed this month to coincide with the onset of the rainy season and is celebrated on the 2nd Friday of October each year.

He stated that tree planting is necessary for human existence and animals if they are to survive.

“The day remind us on the importance of planting trees for the benefit of both humans and animals at large,” he said, adding it also help minimise the effects of greenhouse gases on the environment.

Moreover, Amwele stated that tree planting is vital as trees provide people with shade, food and materials that are used, while some people make a living of having nurseries and selling trees.

This year, the day is being commemorated at Osona village in Okahandja, where the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta will be launching the tree planting season on Saturday.

