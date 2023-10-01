Okahandja United sinks Blue Waters in a thrilling match

Round two of the Debmarine Namibia Premiership began on Friday with matches played in Otjiwarongo and continued on Saturday with games played in Okahandja and Windhoek.

Okahandja United secured their first victory of the season at the Nau-Aib Stadium on Saturday against coastal-based Blue Waters, with a final score line of 2-1.

Blue Waters opened the scoring with a penalty after just 25 minutes, with Erastus Kulula converting from the spot after a foul by Okahandja United goalkeeper Bernatus Uri-Khob. However, Okahandja United managed to find their rhythm towards the end of the match and scored two fantastic goals.

Aggrey Mundenda scored the equalizer with a stunning long-range shot from 35 meters, leaving Blue Waters goalkeeper Immanuel Immanuel with no chance of stopping it. The goal was so impressive that it could be a contender for the goal of the season.

Mundenda’s goal was enough to see the two teams going into the half-time break levelled on a one-all score line.

During the second half, Soffel Witbeen from Okahandja United took a brilliant shot, challenging Blue Waters goalkeeper Immanuel Immanuel once again. However, Immanuel was equal to the task and made a great save to prevent the ball from heading towards the top corner.

The game was not without controversy as Okahandja United coach Richard Garised received a red card for allegedly spitting on the fourth official’s soccer boot. However, Garised argued that it was only a bottle of water that spilt on the official’s boot.

With the game approaching 90 minutes, Okahandja United brought in Uaondjarure Nakambare who scored the winning goal with his first touch on the ball. Nakambare’s shot deflected against a Blue Waters defender and landed in the back of the net as all three Blue Waters defenders could not clear the ball, which landed on the top upright corner.

In other matches played on Friday and Saturday, Mighty Gunners and Life Fighters drew one-all on Friday, Civics defeated Young Brazilians 3-2, UNAM thrashed newly promoted Okakarara United 5-1, African Stars registered their second victory of the season with a 2-0 win against Young African while Pirates overcame FC Ongo’s 2-1.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency