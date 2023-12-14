OIF recommends submitting National Financial Education Programme to Gov’t for approval

The Council of the Observatory for Financial Inclusion (French: OIF) recommended on Thursday that the National Financial Education Programme (NFEP) be submitted to the government for approval.

The NFEP is a document that “defines the public policy on financial education, which requires the intervention of various public and private entities”, according to a press release issued by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Marouane Abassi, Governor of the BCT, who chaired the third meeting of the OIF Council, stressed the need to develop financial education as a channel for the dissemination of “simple and understandable financial information” in order to facilitate access to financial services for the entire population.

In this context, he underlined the crucial importance of financial inclusion for inclusive and sustainable economic development to improve the living conditions of vulnerable groups.

In this context, he highlighted the role that the OIF must play in promoting financial inclusion, given its legal

mandate from the legislature.

Furthermore, the Governor noted that the regular assessment of the state of financial inclusion requires the establishment of a measurement system based on the collection of data and the development of indicators that reflect the reality of financial inclusion.

To this end, the OIF has entered into data exchange agreements with various partners who are members of its Board of Directors. These agreements focus on feeding the database that the OIF is currently setting up in accordance with its legal obligations.

At the end of the meeting, the members of the OIF Council reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate and harmonise their actions in support of the projects developed in the framework of the various strategies to promote financial inclusion.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse