Offinsoman Association in Virginia, USA congratulates new paramount chief

The Offinsoman Association of Virginia, in the United States of America (USA), has sent a congratulatory message to Nana Dwamena Akenten II, the newly installed Paramount chief of the Offinso traditional area.

In a statement signed by Mr Jimmy Owusu Kwarteng, the spokesperson of the Association and made available to the Ghana News Agency, it commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his wisdom, foresight and decisive judgment in the selection of the right person to occupy the stool, to calm tension and violence.

It said eighteen royals applied for the position of the ‘Offinsomanhene’ and after thorough investigations and interviews, Nana Dwamena Akenten II, was unanimously selected and enstooled.

He succeeded Nana Wiafe Akenten III, who passed on to glory in 2023.

Source: Ghana News Agency