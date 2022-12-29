OCHA’s 2022 in Review – 10 ways in which we made a difference

As we entered 2022, we did not anticipate that we would be responding to a full-blown war in Europe. OCHA and our partners already had much to contend with, as the world continued to grapple with the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the threat of famine in the Horn of Africa had been on our radar, we did not foresee the historic floods in Nigeria and Pakistan. However, the humanitarian community persisted and delivered in critical ways to ease suffering across the world.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs