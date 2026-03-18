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Oceana Opens First African Office in Ghana, Appoints Sonia Kwami to Lead Campaigns

Asianet PakistanComments Off on Oceana Opens First African Office in Ghana, Appoints Sonia Kwami to Lead Campaigns

A non-profit visionary, Kwami will oversee Oceana’s efforts to protect Ghana’s oceans, fisheries, and coastal communities

ACCRA, Ghana, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oceana, the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation, has appointed Sonia Kwami to lead its new office in Ghana, the organization’s first in Africa. Kwami brings more than 22 years of experience leading high-impact campaigns, building diverse coalitions, and influencing policy across Africa and globally.

Her appointment comes at a critical moment for Ghana’s oceans. More than 21 million Ghanaians rely on the oceans for food and nutrition, but overfishing, illegal fishing, and destructive practices are putting local wellbeing and fish populations at risk.

“Oceans and fishing are at the heart of Ghana’s coastal communities and have sustained families for generations,” said Kwami. “Fish remain one of the most affordable and vital sources of nutrition in Ghana, yet these resources are dwindling. Across Ghana, families, fishers, and small businesses rely on a healthy ocean for food, jobs, and income security. Oceana’s campaigns in Ghana will help safeguard our oceans and ensure that the communities who depend on them can thrive for generations to come. I’m honored to join the organization in advancing that mission.”

In her new role, Kwami will oversee Oceana’s operations in Ghana and lead campaigns developed in allyship with fish-reliant communities to rebuild fisheries, boost food and nutrition security, and safeguard coastal livelihoods.

“Ghana’s coastal communities depend on healthy oceans, but these waters are under threat,” said Oceana CEO James Simon. “Sonia’s extensive experience working with local communities and leading advocacy campaigns across Africa makes her well suited to lead this work. Under her leadership, Oceana’s campaign teams in Ghana will work with fishers, women who process and sell fish, local communities, other nonprofit organizations, and allies to help strengthen Ghana’s fisheries and ensure that the benefits of abundant oceans reach the people who need fish the most.”

Kwami has led and supported campaigns in Ghana, across Africa, and globally, covering climate justice, economic justice, gender equitable education, public health, job creation, and poverty eradication, among other causes. Prior to joining Oceana, Kwami was part of 350.org’s global executive team as Head of Campaigning and Organizing. She also held leadership and management roles with ONE Campaign, Oxfam International, Global Call to Action Against Poverty, and VSO Ghana.

“Ghana’s fisheries are vital not only for the country’s coastal communities, but also for national and regional food security,” said Dr. Rashid Sumaila, Oceana Board Member and renowned fisheries economist. “Unfortunately, some fish populations have declined by close to 80% over the last 20 years. Without stronger protections and effective management, these declines could continue, threatening a critical source of nutrition, livelihoods, and cultural identity for millions of Ghanaians.”

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 325 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. VisitGhana.Oceana.orgto learn more.

Contacts: Gillian Spolarich, [email protected]; Anna Baxter, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9674184

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Africa GLOBE-NEWSWIRE Press Releases Travel

Oceana Opens First African Office in Ghana, Appoints Sonia Kwami to Lead Campaigns

Asianet PakistanComments Off on Oceana Opens First African Office in Ghana, Appoints Sonia Kwami to Lead Campaigns

A non-profit visionary, Kwami will oversee Oceana’s efforts to protect Ghana’s oceans, fisheries, and coastal communities

ACCRA, Ghana, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oceana, the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation, has appointed Sonia Kwami to lead its new office in Ghana, the organization’s first in Africa. Kwami brings more than 22 years of experience leading high-impact campaigns, building diverse coalitions, and influencing policy across Africa and globally.

Her appointment comes at a critical moment for Ghana’s oceans. More than 21 million Ghanaians rely on the oceans for food and nutrition, but overfishing, illegal fishing, and destructive practices are putting local wellbeing and fish populations at risk.

“Oceans and fishing are at the heart of Ghana’s coastal communities and have sustained families for generations,” said Kwami. “Fish remain one of the most affordable and vital sources of nutrition in Ghana, yet these resources are dwindling. Across Ghana, families, fishers, and small businesses rely on a healthy ocean for food, jobs, and income security. Oceana’s campaigns in Ghana will help safeguard our oceans and ensure that the communities who depend on them can thrive for generations to come. I’m honored to join the organization in advancing that mission.”

In her new role, Kwami will oversee Oceana’s operations in Ghana and lead campaigns developed in allyship with fish-reliant communities to rebuild fisheries, boost food and nutrition security, and safeguard coastal livelihoods.

“Ghana’s coastal communities depend on healthy oceans, but these waters are under threat,” said Oceana CEO James Simon. “Sonia’s extensive experience working with local communities and leading advocacy campaigns across Africa makes her well suited to lead this work. Under her leadership, Oceana’s campaign teams in Ghana will work with fishers, women who process and sell fish, local communities, other nonprofit organizations, and allies to help strengthen Ghana’s fisheries and ensure that the benefits of abundant oceans reach the people who need fish the most.”

Kwami has led and supported campaigns in Ghana, across Africa, and globally, covering climate justice, economic justice, gender equitable education, public health, job creation, and poverty eradication, among other causes. Prior to joining Oceana, Kwami was part of 350.org’s global executive team as Head of Campaigning and Organizing. She also held leadership and management roles with ONE Campaign, Oxfam International, Global Call to Action Against Poverty, and VSO Ghana.

“Ghana’s fisheries are vital not only for the country’s coastal communities, but also for national and regional food security,” said Dr. Rashid Sumaila, Oceana Board Member and renowned fisheries economist. “Unfortunately, some fish populations have declined by close to 80% over the last 20 years. Without stronger protections and effective management, these declines could continue, threatening a critical source of nutrition, livelihoods, and cultural identity for millions of Ghanaians.”

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 325 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. VisitGhana.Oceana.orgto learn more.

Contacts: Gillian Spolarich, [email protected]; Anna Baxter, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9674184

Asianet Pakistan
https://pr.asianetpakistan.com

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