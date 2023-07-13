NUST interim council members announced

The Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation (MHETI) has inaugurated the interim council members for the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

In statement issued on Thursday, Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation, Itah Kandjii-Murangi, announced that the selected individuals were appointed on Wednesday and will serve until a substantive board is inaugurated.

The ministry’s public relation officer, Selma Ngola, stated that the individuals selected to be chairperson and deputy chairperson are; Leake Hangala and Nora Ndopu.

The board includes; Uazuva Kaumbi, Norah Ndopu, Leake Hangala, Emilia Ngikembua, Shafishuna Nujoma, Stanley Shanapinda, Detlof Oertzen, Rachel Kalipi, Kadiva Hamutumwa, Alfred van Kent and Flora Gaes, Ngola said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency