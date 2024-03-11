Ntunguru condemn Omuthiya United FC to seventh game without a win



OPUWO: Ntunguru Football Club cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Omuthiya United on Sunday, deepening Omuthiya’s relegation worries and registering their second win in the Northeast First Division league.

The victory propelled them into third place on the log standings from ninth place after seven matches.

The weekend results leave Omuthiya United FC in the relegation zone, still without a win after seven games, with just three draws and a 14-goal difference at the bottom of the table.

Ntunguru FC, on the other hand, recorded their first win this weekend, defeating Tsumed-based Chiefs Santos 2-1 on Saturday before thumping Omuthiya United 4-0 on Sunday.

Other teams that recorded victories on Saturday include Eastern Chiefs, who incapacitated Further Fighters’ defence in a 4-1 victory, with Black Hawks going down at home to Oshikango Chiefs by one goal. Omuthiya United, who are struggling in top-flight football, suffered a 1-0 home setback to Kangweru Black Tops on Saturday. United Stars upset Cuca

Tops 2-1, albeit suffering KK United earned their first victory, defeating Rundu Chiefs 1-0.

Eastern Chiefs lost 2-1 to Oshikango Chiefs on Sunday, Black Hawks overcame Further Fighters by one goal, and Chiefs Santos, who lost on Saturday, won by three goals to one at home against Kangweru Black Tops. United Stars and Rundu Chiefs drew 1-1 in a Rundu derby, while KK United fell 2-1 to Cuca Tops.

With all clubs having played seven games, Oshikango Chiefs lead the league with 17 points from five wins and two draws, followed by United Stars with 13.

Ntunguru, Eastern Chiefs, Black Hawks, and Kangweru Black Tops all have 11 points, ranking third, fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively. Cuca Tops are seventh on the log standing with 10 points, followed by Chiefs Santos in eighth with eight points. Rundu Chiefs are in ninth place with six points, followed by Further Fighters and KK United, who each have five points. Omuthiya United remained in the relegation zone, in 12th place after seven games without a point.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency