NPP to establish Travel Protocol Service for creatives community



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer, New Patriotic Party (NPP), says his government will establish a Travel Protocol Service (TPS) for the creatives’ community, to enable artistes and other creatives perform abroad.

He said if elected, his government would also establish, in partnership with the private sector, a streaming and digital management platform for Ghanaian content developers in the creative arts.

Delivering the highlights of the party’s manifesto for Election 2024, in Takoradi, the current Vice President said his government would use tax incentives, including a flat tax, to incentivize private sector investments in sports, tourism, and creative arts facilities

‘. implement an e-visa policy for all international visitors to Ghana, to make visa acquisition fast and convenient for visitors, and roll out a visa-free policy for all nationals of African and Caribbean countries visiting Ghana

Source: Ghana News Agency