NPP to conduct primaries in orphan constituencies December 2

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled the conduct of its Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference for Saturday, 2nd December, 2023, to elect the Party’s Parliamentary Candidates in constituencies where the Party has no parliamentary representation-orphan constituencies. A statement issued and signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP, stated that the decision was taken by the Party at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Friday, November 10, 2023. The statement said vetting of aspiring parliamentary candidates in the constituencies would take place in the regional capitals from Tuesday, 14th November, 2023, to Thursday, 16th November, 2023. The statement directed the Regional Executive Committees to communicate to the constituencies and aspiring parliamentary candidates the dates, time and venue for vetting. The Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference will take place in all orphan constituencies with the exception of the following: Ketu North Akatsi North Yilo Krobo Jomoro Fomena Bawku Central The Party has also appointed the following persons as national representatives on the Vetting Committees for the regions: OTI REGION Salam Mustapha (Chairman) Dr Asiedu Kokro Abdul Taric Bonsu VOLTA REGION Alhaji Masawudu Osman (Chairman) Kwadwo Afari Kwame Peter WESTERN REGION Alhaji Abdul Aziz Futa (Chairman) Dr Owusu Mensah Lawyer Amo Dartey WESTERN NORTH REGION Isaac Jay Hyde (Chairman) Ernest Owusu Bempah Emmanuel Asamoah BONO REGION Haruna Mohammed (Chairman) Sandra Sarkodee-Addo Akwasi Afriyie BONO EAST Rita Asobayire (Chairperson) Dr Ernest Owusu Kumih Miriam Awurama Duah AHAFO REGION Michael Nketiah (Chairman) Emmanuel Senyo UPPER EAST REGION Hajia Safia Mohammed (Chairman) Owusu Acheampong Alhaji Rashid Salifu COP UPPER WEST REGION Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja (Chairman) Eric Ntori Daniel Opoku Agyeman NORTH EAST REGION Kwabena Frimpong (Chairman) Kamil Abdul-Rahman Yarinaa Sulemana Abubakar (Lakulaku) SAVANNA REGION Richard Ahiagba (Chairman) Rabi Salifu Kwame Twum NORTHERN REGION Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko (Chairman) Mogtar S. Mujtaba Dr George Asante ASHANTI REGION Dr Charles Dwamena (Chairman) Nana Wiafe Elizabeth Agyeman EASTERN REGION Henry Nana Boakye, Esq. (Chairman) Nana Obiri Boahen, Esq. Jennifer Oforiwaa Appiah CENTRAL REGION (GROUP A) Danquah Smith Buttey (Chairman) Hajia Ayesha Yussif Ninkab King David Nkanbonam CENTRAL REGION (GROUP B) Frank Davies (Chairman) Bodja Emmanuel Korsi Stephen Forson GREATER ACCRA REGION (GROUP A) Justin Kodua Frimpong (Chairman) Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah Dr Nyame Baafi GREATER ACCRA REGION (GROUP B) Kate Gyamfua (Chairperson) Dr Gladys Norley Ashietey Agya-Yaw Nsiah PRIMARIES IN CONSTUENCIES WITH SITTING MPs The National Executive Committee has also rescheduled the date for the conduct of the Party’s primaries in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs). The new date for the conduct of the primaries is 20th January, 2024. Nomination will open on 20th December, 2023, and close on 22nd December, 2023. The Party said it would soon issue detailed guidelines to govern the conduct of the primaries.

Source: Ghana News Agency