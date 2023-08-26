NPP Super Delegates Congress: Alan’s Campaign raises red flags

The campaign team of Mr Alan Kyerematen has raised concerns about what it described as ‘disturbing incidents’ in the ongoing Super Delegates Congress of the New Patriotic Party. Nana Ohene Ntow, Campaign Manager for Mr Kyerematen, told journalists in Accra on Saturday that it had received reports in some parts of the country, which could undermine the integrity of the elections if not resolved. He said in the Ashanti Region for instance, a regional officer was reported to have publicly displayed his thump-printed ballot after voting. ‘We have been informed that the ballot has been invalidated, ‘ he told journalists after observing the process at the Greater Accra Regional Voting Centre. Nana Ntow said one of its agents, who raised red flags about the processes in the North East Region had been ‘assaulted’. ‘In Nalerigu in the North East Region, the election Officer, who is dishing out the ballot paper folded the paper inside out so the voter also finished thump-printing the ballot along the same line, showing the contestants and the candidate he voted for,’ he alleged. Nana Ntow appealed to the Party and the Electoral Commission to ensure that guidelines were strictly enforced to ensure that the ‘pockets of incidents’ recorded did not escalate. About 958 delegates nationwide are expected to decide the fate of the ten NPP presidential aspirants by selecting five for the Party’s presidential primary slated for November 4, 2023. The ten presidential aspirants, in the order in which they appeared on the ballot paper are: Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Mr Joe Ghartey, Mr Kwadwo Poku, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto. The rest are: Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Francis Addai Nimoh, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Mr Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Ghana News Agency