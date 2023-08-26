NPP Super Delegate Congress progressing peacefully

Saturday’s Super Delegates Congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect the top five from 10 presidential aspirants for the Party’s November 4, 2023, National Delegate Conference, is progressing peacefully. By midday, reports indicate that the process has been generally peaceful, with a few allegations of ‘disturbing incidents’ by some aspirants. Voting started at exactly 0900 hours across the country. The Super Delegates Congress has 956 voters, whereas the November 4th, National Delegates Conference would have over 200,000 delegates. The 10 aspirants vying for the top five slots are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Trade Minister; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Agriculture Minister; Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and Mr Joe Ghartey, a former Railways Minister. The rest are Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP; Mr Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Mr Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister; Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, a former Trade Minister and Mr Francis Addai Nimoh, a former NPP MP for Mampong. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the first to cast his vote at the Party’s National Headquarters in Accra. Vice President Dr Bawumia also voted at the NPP Headquarters Polling Centre. Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the National Chairman of the NPP, speaking to the media during a tour of the YMCA Voting Centre, lauded the delegates for conducting themselves well.

Source: Ghana News Agency