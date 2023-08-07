NPP Primaries: All MDCEs in Upper East pledge to support Bawumia

All 15 Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Upper East Region have pledged to support Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming Presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). ‘We want to promise that the dream of our beloved Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be carried through and will be supported by all of us as MDCEs,’ Mr Thomas Wuni Pearson Duanab, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Talensi has said. He was delivering an address on behalf of Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, the Dean of MDCEs in the Region at the inauguration of the ‘Rapid Response Unit’ for Dr Bawumia in Bolgatanga, the Region’s capital. He said they were ready to work to ensure that Dr Bawumia won the Presidential primaries to lead the NPP as its Flagbearer for victory in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. Mr Duanab noted that some supporters complained they were not leaders in the various campaign teams meant to galvanise support for the Vice President, saying ‘We cannot have everybody being a leader.’ He urged all supporters and leaders in the various campaign groups for Dr Bawumia to put away their differences and forge ahead to ensure victory for him in the primaries and the main general election. ‘Rapid Response Unit has its set of leaders, the rest of the supporters should partner them. If they have picked campaign leadership in our Constituencies, that does not exclude you. So we don’t need to get upset and say we would not campaign for our beloved Dr Bawumia,’ he said. The DCE said if all supporters and leaders in all the campaign teams came together and worked, they would be able to get the Vice President back to the Jubilee House as President. Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Regional Minister, called on members of the newly inaugurated Unit who were expected to start rigorous campaigns across the Constituencies to work in unity with already existing support groups for the Vice President, so that together, they would all achieve a common goal of victory. ‘We need to work together, we need to be part of the already established existing Units. It is only through this, that we will be able to get the 100 percent votes we want,’ the Minister, also a former Member of Parliament for the Binduri Constituency, said.

Source: Ghana News Agency