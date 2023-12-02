NPP Orphan Primary: ‘Voilet bag’ causes ‘voilence’ at Ablekuma CentralGobabis Mayor Calls for Increased Funding in Community-Led HIV/AIDS Efforts

Pandemonium broke at the Mataheko Police Station Park in the Ablekuma Central Constituency where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is conducting parliamentary primary, after delegates abandoned voting and followed someone with a violet bag.

The bag contains small sealed envelopes.

A delegate, who sought anonymity, told the Ghana News Agency that the envelopes contained money for delegates, who voted for a particular aspirant.

Scores of delegates, including the elderly and persons with disability, about an hour into the election, deserted the voting and went after the ‘Manager’ of the bag.

Quickly, a long queue was formed ,with jostling and shoving for the money.

It is not clear, which candidate is giving out the money.

However, the tent under, which the money is being shared has the image of Mr Collins Amoah, one of the four aspirants.

A total of 1,571 delegates are expected to vote to elect one of the four aspirants to represent the Party in the parliamentary election next year.

The aspirants are Mr Jef

ferson, Sackey, a Presidential Staffer, Mr Ebenezer Nartey, a former Member of Parliament, Mr Collins Amoah and Mr Larry Angered Adjei.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Gobabis, Namibia – Gobabis Mayor Melba Tjozongoro emphasized the need for enhanced funding for community-based organizations combating HIV/AIDS. Her statement came during the commemoration of World AIDS Day, marked annually on December 1st. This year’s theme was ‘Let communities lead’.





According to Namibian Press Agency (NAMPA), In her speech, delivered on her behalf at the event, Mayor Tjozongoro highlighted the significant contributions of organizations like Lironga Eparu and Ombetja Yehinga in the past. She pointed out that these groups became largely dormant due to the discontinuation of financial support from the government and other agencies. Tjozongoro also noted that the global outbreak of the coronavirus further strained resources, diverting them away from the fight against HIV/AIDS.





Calling for action, the mayor urged the government and stakeholders to financially support the planning, budgeting, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of community-based organizations’ programs. She stressed the importance of government and donor agencies in fully and reliably funding community leadership roles to achieve desired outcomes in the HIV/AIDS battle.





Additionally, Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate, also speaking at the event, emphasized the crucial role of communities in the fight against HIV/AIDS. He advocated for community leadership in designing and delivering integrated sexual reproductive health and rights and HIV programs.





Governor Nganate appealed to communities and individuals to use all available preventative measures to control the spread of HIV. He underscored the importance of World AIDS Day in raising awareness about the severity of HIV and AIDS, providing information on effective interventions and measures for prevention, and supporting those living with the virus in communities.

