‘November in Namibia’ initiative launched to boost intra-African connections



A group of 21 Ghanaian tourists arrived in the country on Sunday for the ‘November in Namibia’ tourism and business pilot initiative.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in a media statement on Friday said the initiative aims to develop Namibia’s tourism industry within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area and ‘The Africa We Want’ agenda.

The initiative is also part of the memorandum of understanding on tourism between Namibia and Ghana, signed in April 2022 in Accra.

The initiative aims to create a network of African enthusiasts who are passionate about intra-African trade.

Former Ghanaian Ambassador to Namibia, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah, while speaking to the media at the Hosea Kutako International Airport upon arrival on Sunday, said the group consists of professionals such as medical doctors, entertainers, bankers, legal professionals, and business people.

‘This is a people-to-people kind of visit. I know your country has a policy of getting closer to

Ghana and us getting closer to you, when I was ambassador that was what I was doing,’ he noted.

He stated that the trip was marketed on the premise that Namibia is a prime destination. He also mentioned that many people mistakenly believe that America and Europe are the ideal holiday destinations.

‘We are opening the door a little wider so that our compatriots can come in and see what you have here, in turn also to interest Namibians to see what we have in Ghana and the ECOWAS sub-region,’ Attah said.

Dr Adrian Oddoye, a member of the group, expressed similar feelings, saying they are not only in the country to visit, but also to connect with people who share common interests.

The group, on a 10-day visit, will explore the coast and various parts of the country where wildlife and business attractions are located.

