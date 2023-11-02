North Tongu: Akatsi-based Kaleawo FM donates to flood victims

Management of Kaleawo Fm, an Akatsi-based radio station in the Akatsi South Municipality has handed over items and consumables to residents of Mepe who were rendered homeless in the recent flood disaster. The items worth thousands of cedis which included maize, beans, soaps, dresses, water, and other consumables have been presented to the affected residents. Mr Raphael Bedzo, Manager of Kaleawo Fm, who led the team to Mepe JHS and St Kizito Centers, where residents have been seeking refuge, explained that the gesture remained a core aspect of the station’s desire to extend a helping hand to the displaced residents. ‘We were touched after hearing of this disaster that had befallen our brothers and sisters living around the Volta River. So, we decided to raise some items from the public to support them.’ Mr Bedzo stated that the move, with the help of some community members and their cherished listeners, saw several items freely offered to sustain the better living conditions of humanity. He further called for proper distribution of the items to serve the intended purpose. Mr Beddzo also expressed appreciation to individuals and groups who joined their donation drive campaign. Mr Amos Ahorsu Borlor, the assembly member for Mepe, during the exercise, commended Kaleawo FM for the great gesture. He appealed for more support ‘since the situation has not ended,’ he added. Mr Eric Anagbo, a local committee member at St Kizito in charge of the distribution of the items, assured the team of extending the items to the required affected residents. Some victims, on their part, thanked the donors and called for more support.

Source: Ghana News Agency