NORED renews partnership with Rundu VTC

The Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (NORED) has renewed its strategic partnership, in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding, with the Rundu Vocational Training Centre (RVTC) on Friday.

The five-year agreement is aimed at enhancing bilateral collaboration and cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training.

NORED and RVTC officially inked this MoU in July 2015, and to date, over 100 electrical trainees have received internships at NORED through this agreement.

NORED Chief Executive Officer Fillemon Nakashole said technical and vocational education and training are crucial for sustainability and socio-economic development.

“Therefore, the signing of another MoU today between the two institutions affirms our clear joint commitment and ambitions on skill development and capacity building to ensure that we produce superior human resources who are competitive and ready to enter the global workforce,” he said.

Additionally, the signing of the MoU is a huge incentive to both NORED and RVTC, as it will strengthen the collaboration mainly in the areas of education, research and development, and practice, he added.

The MoU includes amongst others, assisting RVTC in equipping their training workshops through sponsorships, and provide guest lectures to RVTC in order to inspire and motivate general electrical trainees or any other trades where it may be required.

NORED staff will also attend short courses for capacity building and basic skills upgrading purposes at a favourable (agreed) rate on the course fee.

Currently NORED employs four electricians from RVTC.

On his part, RVTC Manager Kornelius Lukas expressed appreciation for NORED’s contribution to the institution and for having extended the term of industrial attachments from six to 12 months.

“Today marks a new chapter in this partnership journey. RVTC commits to assisting NORED staff members without qualifications through recognition of prior learning. In addition, we have designed new short courses that will assist those who would like to acquire skills and knowledge in a particular field, which will be open to NORED staff at a reasonable fee,” he noted.

