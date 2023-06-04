Nogokpo: Perez Chapel Bishop declares week-long fast over controversy

The Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Benjamin Ohene Aboagye, on Sunday, June 4, declared a one-week fast with prayers for all members across the globe over the Nogokpo controversy involving the Church. Representing Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Church, who is on an international mission, he announced the stance of the Church’s Board Council on the Nogokpo matter at a church service. Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, founder and leader of the Perez Chapel International, has said he has no intention to cast a slur upon the people of the Nogokpo town and the Volta Region as a whole. During a sermon at his Church on Sunday in Accra, May 28, the Archbishop said, his comments were never meant to denigrate the people of Nogokpo and the Volta Region. He explained that he only sought to refer to an incident that happened after a crusade held in the area. ‘To drive home my point, I made reference to several instances where I have encountered manifestations of demonic powers in my crusades, which have taken me to over 92 countries of the world. ‘I gave an example of people who were seeking to levitate during a crusade in India. I gave an example of an attack I suffered as a very young pastor who had gone to preach at a bus stop around Korle Bu. ‘In reference to Nogokpo, I wish to clarify that I never intended to refer to the town but an incident that happened after a crusade at Aflao – I had absolutely no intention to cast a slur on the people of Nogokpo town and the Volta Region as a whole,’ the archbishop explained. He said, ‘I have had a cordial relationship with the people of the Volta Region – my wife of 38 years is an Ewe from Keta and two of my biological children bear Ewe names – all the examples I gave were not intended to denigrate any of the towns and their people, but to elucidate the principles of divine protection to congregants,’ he said. Archbishop Agyinasare said he regretted issues surrounding the statement he made and said he remained committed to serving Ghana as a spiritual leader. ‘Any misrepresentations or misinformation that has characterised the subsequent commentary and reportage is regretted – my ministry over the past 40 years has been one that has spoken up at critical times in our nation as a spiritual gatekeeper and I remain committed to serving God’s people and the nation as the spirit directs,’ the archbishop concluded. At the Summit held recently at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra, the Archbishop preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces and cited several examples to support his teaching. Following the publication of the video online, the Church leader has come under heavy criticism in the media, resulting in reaction from the people of Nogokpo, including statements from the Dufia of Nogokpo, Torgbi Saba V. Other prominent people from the area, including Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, asked for an apology over the Archbishop’s comment. Mr Jonas Fotor Agbagba, Assembly member for Nogokpo/Atsivuta said people had misconceptions about the community, famous for its traditions and powerful shrine, Zakadza. ‘Nogokpo is not a demonic headquarters. Bishop, respectfully, you goofed. I stand with the good people of Nogokpo,’ Mr Israel Selikem Bossman, Assembly member for Denu stated. Zakadza (Fon language) is Yewe god of thunder similar to the Shango cult of the Yoruba or Thor of the ancient Scandinavians.

Source: Ghana News Agency