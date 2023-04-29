No malaria deaths in under-fives recorded in Keta in 2022

The Keta Municipal Directorate of Health did not record any malaria death in children under five years in 2022. This is attributed to the various malaria control programmes like distribution of long-lasting insecticide treated nets to pregnant women and children below five years and, intermittent preventive treatment of malaria in pregnancy. Mr Emmanuel Kona, the Municipal Director of Health Services, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a programme to mark this year’s World Malaria Day at Keta. The programme, organised by MTN Ghana Foundation, in partnership with Keta Municipal Hospital, was on the theme: ‘Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement.’ The day saw staff of the hospital and the Directorate sensitise residents on malaria and its prevention. Residents were also screened for the disease and possible treatment. Mr Kona said his office would not relax on the malaria interventions to sustain the gains made and called on pregnant women and parents for support. He urged all stakeholders, including traditional leaders in malaria endemic areas, to follow all preventive measures and support the Directorate’s ‘test, treat, track’ strategy in managing suspected cases for ‘malaria to become a thing of the past in the municipality.’ World Malaria Day is observed every April 25 to draw attention to the efforts being made to end malaria while encouraging positive action to reduce suffering and death from the potentially life-threatening mosquito-borne disease. The preventable and treatable disease remains a health threat, accounting for the death of thousands of people, particularly children in sub-Sahara Africa. The World Health Organisation said in 2021, there were about 619,000 malaria deaths globally out of 247 million malaria cases, with sub-Sahara Africa alone accounting for 95 percent of all the cases and 96 per cent of all deaths. Children under five years accounted for about 80 per cent of malaria deaths in Africa.

Source: Ghana News Agency