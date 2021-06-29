Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Announces Formation of Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases (SEA) Sdn. Bhd in Malaysia

TEMECULA, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is proud to announce the creation of Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases (SEA) Sdn. Bhd. effective 1st July 2021. This company represents the combining of our two Malaysia business units: Cryogenic Industries and Cryoquip in a new joint facility.

This merger represents another step forward in the Group’s overall corporate growth strategy, emphasizing their ability to provide both global and regional support for sales and service. The name change emphasizes the support and strength of the larger Group; Clean Energy is the growth engine and Industrial Gases the core foundation.

The new, larger facility provides a strong support structure for future growth. Ideally placed within the region to support their key customers and provide an additional focus on clean energy, the 56,400 square foot facility is twice the size of their previous center. It has an improved capacity for loading flow and manufacturing for vaporizers, vacuum lines, process skid fabrication and assembly, refurbishment work, as well as pumps parts and service. In addition, it offers opportunities for sharing resources with other Nikkiso group companies (supporting Nikkiso Cryo or for fabrication of LEWA SEA and/or Geveke Malaysia skids).

According to Tim Born, the Vice President of Nikkiso CE&IG for South East Asia and Oceania;

“This new facility will provide a one-stop shop for the Nikkiso CE&IG Group’s cryogenic process equipment, installations and services. The amalgamation of our two businesses in Malaysia and the willingness to expand our facility and capabilities highlights our Group’s commitment to this region. Our new facility will provide timely local support for our complete range of products and services, and I look forward to working together with our customers and our talented local Nikkiso CE&IG team to provide the products and services this growing region needs.”

Nikkiso CE&IG (SEA) is responsible for business in South East Asia, namely Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia, as well as Taiwan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and provides support to the Middle East, India, Africa and Australia.

