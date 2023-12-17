Nii Boiman Assembly member seeks re-election



Nii Ottou Mustapha Lartey, incumbent Assembly member for the Nii Boiman Electoral Area in the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, has called on the electorate to vote for him massively to continue the ‘good’ works for the area.

Nii Lartey, an artisan, speaking to the Ghana News Agency about his achievements, indicated that he had helped over 1000 people in the electoral area to register and renew their national health insurance.

Other achievements, he said, included providing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the area with mathematical sets to help them in their exams, frequently organising health screening, as well as organising workshops to empower the youth with entrepreneurial and practical skills.

If given the nod for the second time, Mr Laryea said, he would tackle youth unemployment by promoting technical training and entrepreneurship, improving roads and drainage systems, and boosting patriotism and communal spirit by frequently organising activities to bring community me

mbers together and strengthen the ties among them.

‘For the service I have rendered to the community for the past four years, all those who love Nii Boiman and have the development of the community at heart should come out to vote on Tuesday. And they should vote for me,’ he said.

Madam Lydia Djimate (a.k.a. Maame Lawyer) is the other person aspiring for the assembly member position.

She had previously been an Assemblywoman in the area, and seeking a comeback.

She said whilst in the office, she helped improve the conditions of the street lights, drains, and roads in the area.

She also helped some school children with learning materials to enhance their education.

If given the chance again, she said she would do more of what she previously did to promote development in the community.

‘Both the men and women in the electoral area should vote for me. I don’t discriminate. So when I come into office, I will cooperate with everyone and work for the betterment of the area,’ she said.

14 persons are contesti

ng to become Unit Committee members. The men are seven, and the women are also seven.

One of the contestants is Mr Collins Coudjoe Dushie, a teacher.

He said with his higher level of education, great insight into local government, and good understanding of the electorate, he would be an effective committee member.

He said he would always work hard to channel the problems of the people to the municipal and national authorities so that the community could get the deserved development.

Madam Delight Elorm Adzokpa, a businesswoman, is another contestant for the Unit Committee membership.

She said she would tackle issues on sanitation and drainage, and embark on social intervention programmes to enhance children’s education in the community.

?She would also promote women’s empowerment by helping women in the community acquire skills training and access loans for business.

‘My fellow women should help me climb to the top. For women to become empowered, we must support ourselves. The men should also support w

omen so that women can rise on the political ladder.

‘On the election day, I want all men and women to come out in their numbers to vote for me,’ she said.

Nii Ayi Mensah I, Nii Boiman Djasetse (Kingmaker of Nii Boiman) said anyone elected the Assembly member should build a good rapport and regularly consult with the traditional authority in the area.

He said sanitation and encroachment of roads and waterways were some of the issues the Assembly members should help address.

He assured that his office would cooperate with the Assembly members and the Unit Committee members to make their work easier and smoother.?

He urged the Unit Committee members to regularly relay information to the Assembly members and assist the Assembly members in making good decisions for the development of the area.

Madam Comfort Nyarko, a resident in the Nii Boiman Electoral Area, encouraged the contestants to avail themselves after winning so that they could attend to the needs of the people.

She said the leaders should organi

se frequent community activities such as communal labour to bring the members together for interactions.

Mr Emmanuel Kpetsi, also a resident in the electoral area, said the winners must be transparent and ensure proper allocation of funds for the development of the community.

He urged the residents to come out in their numbers to vote so that the right persons would be elected to champion the interests of the area.

Source: Ghana News Agency