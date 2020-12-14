Nigerians March Against Government Over Kidnapping of Schoolboys

ABUJA – Hundreds of Nigerians in northwestern Katsina state held street protests Sunday calling for answers from authorities after gunmen on motorcycles abducted more than 300 schoolboys.

Nigerian security forces say they engaged in gun battles Friday with the kidnappers at Kankara’s Government Science School for boys, but are still searching for the 333 missing students.

Kankara resident Salihu Bamle says the town is in shock.

“On Friday night, the people of Kankara town witnessed a very, very sad thing,” Bamle said. “Around 10 p.m. at night, the bandits were here shooting sporadically in the entire town before they moved on straight to the school.”

Kabir Adamu, who runs the private Beacon Security group in Abuja, says Nigeria’s poor law enforcement and justice systems are to blame.

“I can count several states where this type of incident has happened — Zamfara, Kaduna, Lagos, Ogun, Yobe; schools have been attacked, students have been taken away and no form of accountability. So clearly, the deterrent element within the criminal justice system in Nigeria is next to zero,” Adamu said.

On Nigerian social media, hashtags like “Bring Back Our Boys” have been trending since the schoolboys were kidnapped.

As police and the military continue their search for the kidnapped children, religious groups called for a statewide prayer Monday.

Source: Voice of America