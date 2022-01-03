Nigeria: Police raid bandits camp in Kaduna, rescue victims

ABUJA— Nigerian policemen raided a bandits’ camp belonging to one Isiya, a notorious bandit, located in Sabon Birni forest of Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State on Friday.

One bandit was killed while two were arrested during the operation, the State Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Jalige Mohammed, disclosed in a statement.

He also said nine kidnapped victims were rescued by the operatives that stormed the camp after gathering intelligence that victims were held hostage for ransom in the said forest.

“The mission was cautiously and successfully executed which resulted in one bandit neutralized, while many others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

“Two suspects namely; Rabe Baushe and Badamasi Usman, were arrested and taken into custody for further investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, eight of the nine rescued victims have since reunited with their families after undergoing a medical checkup at the Police medical facility and were profiled.

He said the remaining victim was rushed to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna having sustained a bullet injury.

