New Uganda Police contingent arrives in Somalia

Published by

TDPel Media

The Uganda Police Force (UPF) has deployed a new contingent of Formed Police Unit (FPU) personnel to serve under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). The contingent arrived in Mogadishu on Tuesday to begin their one-year tour of duty. During their tour of duty, they will support the advancement of the AMISOM Police mandate, enhancing rule of law and stabilization efforts in Somalia. Uganda is one of the police contributing countries (PCCs) to AMISOM. Others include Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Zambia. The deputy contingent commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP…

Read More