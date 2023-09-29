New reservoir for Omuthiya District Hospital to curb water shortages

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is in the process of completing a water reservoir for the Omuthiya District Hospital which will help to address the issue of water shortages at the hospital.

The ministry’s Oshikoto regional director, Josua Nghipangelwa, told Nampa in an interview on Wednesday the hospital experienced water shortages in the past and therefore decided to install a 107 000 litre water reservoir that will be in use in the next two to three weeks.

“We have a small reservoir but due to the demand of our hospital, it has not been sufficient. The new reservoir will at least be able to hold enough water, especially during the times when we experience water shortages,” said Nghipangelwa.

The director spoke of the dangers of the hospital going without water due to a pipe burst or shortage of water supply.

“Patients are at a higher risk of getting infections, especially if they have underlying conditions,” said Nghipangelwa.

He noted that the ministry has a lot of responsibilities and one of those is to make sure their patients are well taken care of.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency