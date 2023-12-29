New Managing Director of Airports Company pledges commitment to strategic objectives



Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, the newly appointed Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), has pledged her commitment to maintaining and enhancing relationships with stakeholders to achieve success in the management and operations of the Company.

Mr Opare made the commitment when the Board introduced her to staff at a durbar in Accra.

The Managing Director said she would continue on the solid foundation laid by her predecessors and expressed her willingness to enhance areas requiring improvement and set new achievable goals.

She said in the area of collaboration individual strengths, experiences and expertise tied together would propel the Company to the greatest heights.

She said it was important to capitalize on the strategic location of Ghana to maximize international passenger and cargo traffic as well as increase throughput to domestic airports.

Mrs Opare urged staff to remain focused, and diligent in their work and uphold the values and statutes of the Company.

She expressed e

xcitement about the opportunities ahead and highlighted the need to work together hand in hand with mutual respect, passion and the spirit of excellence to achieve greater success.

Mr Paul Adom-Otchere, the Board Chairman of GACL, commended staff for their unwavering support to the Board and Management of the Company.

He expressed the hope that the same level of support would be accorded the new Managing Director.

Mrs Opare is an accomplished business executive with close to 20 years of quality experience in management positions and engagements.

She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a specialisation in Operations Management from American Intercontinental University in Illinois, USA.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from DeVry University in Atlanta, Georgia, USA after receiving her secondary education at Achimota School in Ghana.

Mrs. Opare’s corporate journey began in the United States, where she had professional work engagements with Fortune 500 companie

s such as Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Eli Lilly.

She also earned a professional real estate license in the US State of Georgia, excelling in the ultra-competitive US real estate sector and winning the prestigious North American Association of Realtors Million Dollar Sales Club award for two consecutive years in 2006 and 2007.

Mrs Opare later returned to Ghana, motivated by her desire to leverage her wealth of expertise to contribute to national development.

Over two decades, Mrs. Opare has honed skills in key domains of corporate leadership, business development and management.

This includes strategy development and execution, resource harmonisation, human resource management and project management.

Others are operations management, financial management, business negotiation, brand-building strategic positioning and brand portfolio development.

Her leadership competencies and skills also extend into the domains of strategic stakeholder management, corporate governance and diplomacy, gender inclusivit

y, social inclusion and sustainability.

She has built a track record of building and sustaining international business relationships with high-profile multinational organisations, including Schlumberger, Expro Gulf Limited, Lukoil, and Transocean Limited. Across these high-level engagements, Mrs Opare has led organisations to deliver on strategic corporate partnership objectives.

Mrs Opare has demonstrated business development prowess by navigating high-profile business negotiations and successfully facilitating multi-million-dollar business-to-business transactions.

She has also brokered a considerable number of public-private partnership deals to deliver high-impact projects in Ghana.

Mrs Opare’s professional track record includes her tenures as CEO and General Manager of Vantage Real Estate Group and Blackwell Realty Limited, where she led and played leading roles in mainstreaming contemporary business management practices and building a culture of corporate excellence.

She also developed human resour

ce capacity, transformed business operations, scaled capacity, optimised functionality, diversified product and service portfolios, and strategically positioned the organisations for market leadership.

Her expertise in facilities management and project management ensured effective oversight across the developmental life cycle of various infrastructure projects.

She has experience collaborating with multiple stakeholders within complex business ecosystems.

Having built and operationalised a world-class private enterprise that catered for specialised customer segments, Mrs Opare is well-acquainted with the nuances of both entrepreneurship and corporate business. She is experienced in global procurements and has built an extensive global network of trading partnerships with internationally recognized brands such as Duravit, Bosch, Hansgrohe, Ideal Standard, and Villeroy and Boch, among others.

A wife and mother of three daughters, Mrs Opare possesses the perfect combination of personal qualities, professio

nal expertise and leadership competencies required to deliver excellence in impact-driven organisations.

Source: Ghana News Agency