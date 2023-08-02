New CEO appointed for Bukalo Village Council

Anna Ntwala Lyamine-Sazita was introduced as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bukalo Village Council on Tuesday.

Lyamine-Sazita was appointed as the new CEO out of four candidates who were vying for the position in May 2023. She is the second CEO of the village council, following the decision not to renew the contract of Martin Limbo, who served as CEO until May 2020.

In 2022, the Labour Court ruled that the Bukalo Village Council had no legal obligation to renew Limbo’s contract for a further five years.

Introducing Lyamine-Sazita to the council and members of the community, chairperson Simataa Mubonda said the long wait for a new CEO, which had lasted nearly seven years, had finally come to an end. He expressed hope that new developments would now be seen in the village.

In her acceptance speech, Lyamine-Sazita said her desire and vision was to see the Bukalo Village Council become an elevated town council during her tenure. She called on business investors to not just set up shop in rented premises in Bukalo, but to buy and build their own office space. Lyamine-Sazita also listed services such as revenue collection, debt control measures, sewerage reticulation, compensation planning, and a public library as some of the projects she would work on with her team.

Lyamine-Sazita has a wealth of experience in land and settlement development, having worked for the Ministry of Agriculture, Urban and Rural Development. She was also a control administrative officer for Otavi constituency and Kombat settlement in the Otjozondjupa Region, and has expertise in procurement, human resources management, and auxiliary services. The new CEO holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Public Policy Management.

The Bukalo Village Council was proclaimed a village by former President Hifikepunye Pohamba in 2013. It is governed by the Bukalo Village Council, which is the local authority responsible for its administration.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency