NetJets Celebrates One Year of Global Sustainability Program Launch

The World’s Largest Private Aviation Company Announces Latest Sustainability Metrics and Enters Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market in Europe

COLUMBUS, OHIO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetJets, the leader in private aviation with more than 760 aircraft worldwide, today celebrates the first anniversary of its Global Sustainability Program by sharing a progress update and highlights of the last year:

Earlier this year, NetJets invested in the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through a deal with WasteFuel, which includes an offtake of 100 million gallons of SAF over the next decade.

NetJets saw a 71% increase in Blue Skies® enrollment, which encourages Owners worldwide to take responsibility for the environmental impact of their flight by seamlessly purchasing the equivalent amount of carbon credits to ensure their flight activity is carbon neutral.

In July, NetJets Europe (NJE) became the first customer to purchase Air bp’s sustainable aviation fuel, marking NJE’s entry into the SAF space.

The following global metrics outline the results of these and other collective sustainability efforts over the last year:

Over 751,000 gallons of SAF uplifted

2.5 million nautical miles flown with SAF

Approximately $100,000 in CO2 offset by NetJets admin and training flights

“The last year has seen some really exciting advancements for NetJets in our sustainability efforts,” said Brad Ferrell, Executive Vice President of Administrative Services. “We’re energized to see our peers in the private and commercial sectors making sustainability commitments of their own. In the years to come, NetJets looks forward to being at the forefront of sustainable aviation fuel and other initiatives that will keep our industry at the cutting-edge.”

A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, NetJets aligns its Global Sustainability Program with the holding company’s commitment to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. To follow NetJets’ sustainability progress, visit https://www.netjets.com/ en-us/sustainability.

