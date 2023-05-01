“Negotiations with IMF continue and reform programme will not be at expense of vulnerable groups’ (Malek Zahi)

Negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue, Social Affairs Minister Malek Zahi said Monday.

Speaking to reporters, on Labour Day, the minister underlined that the reform programme under the agreement with the IMF will not be carried out at the expense of vulnerable and limited-income groups, stressing that Tunisia’s sovereignty is above all consideration.

The Tunisian government has held talks with the IMF for a $1.9-billion loan agreement in return for several reforms that have been approved by the Fund since the end of 2022. Yet, the file has not been submitted to the IMF’s Board of Directors for approval to date.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse