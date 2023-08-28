Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off 2023 winner crowned

Ester Silas was crowned the 2023 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off champion over the weekend, walking away with a fully equipped mobile food trailer, a N.dollars 10 000 cash award, and a N.dollars 5 000 Bakpro Vetkoek Voucher.

Loise Iimvula emerged as first runner-up and Laura Egumbo, the second runner-up.

Martha Murorua, Managing Director of Nedbank Namibia stated that the Kapana Cook-Off competition is more than just a culinary contest. She said it’s a catalyst for change in communities and businesses.

“The Kapana Cook-Off competition serves as a heartfelt effort to connect with and give back to the communities that our operations touch, all while fostering economic growth and honouring the cultural significance of Kapana,’’ she said.

Murorua highlighted that the ninth edition of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition has solidified its standing as one of Namibia’s premier food festivals.

Nedbank Namibia’s unwavering dedication to the competition is reflected in its significant contribution of over seven million Namibian dollars since its inception in 2014, with financial contribution to winners reaching almost the two million Namibia dollars mark.

This investment underscores the bank’s dedication to economic growth and the development of small businesses. The true impact of the competition is evident in the successes of past winners, who have evolved into culinary pioneers and successful entrepreneurs, she said.

“They have not only started but, in some instances, expanded their businesses to enrich Namibia’s vibrant gastronomic landscape. Their achievements stand as a testament to both the enduring spirit of Namibian entrepreneurship and the transformative power of this competition,’’ she said.

An elated Silas expressed her gratitude and excitement, saying she is touched beyond words.

“Winning this competition means the world to me. It’s a validation of my hard work, and it fuels my passion for sharing my love for Namibian food such as kapana,” she said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency