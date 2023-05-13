NDF and BDF conclude Exercise Hanganee II planning phase

The Namibian Defence Force, in partnership with the Botswana Defence Force (BDF), on Friday concluded the planning phase for Exercise Hanganee II.

Addressing the media here, NDF Brigadier General, Fillemon Shafashike, said Exercise Hanganee II is a combined bilateral battalion level military training exercise between the NDF and BDF, based on peace support operations.

“The exercise emanates from the 22nd session of Namibia/Botswana joint permanent commission on defence and security held in Swakopmund in September 2021. It is designed to among others improve interoperability between the two defence forces,” he said .

Shafashike added that Exercise Hanganee II seeks to enhance military-to-military relations and evaluate the effectiveness of the two sister forces’ rapid deployment capability within the broader Southern African Development Community (SADC) peace and security architecture and in the context of stand-by force arrangements.

Exercise Hanganee II will be conducted in Gobabis, Omaheke Region, from 15 June 2023 to 30 June 2023.

Shafashike urged communities residing in the area not to panic as there will be movements of troops and military equipment; and that gunshots and explosives will be heard as the soldiers will be simulating different emergency situations.

“No live ammunition will be used during the exercises and caution will be taken not to cause harm to both the members of the public and the soldiers,” said Shafashike.

Approximately 1000 troops from Namibia and Botswana will temporarily be deployed to several locations in Omaheke Region during this time.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency