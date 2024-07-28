NDC will police December polls – Mahama



‘I wish to assure all the people of Ghana, who intend to vote for the National Democratic Government (NDC), that we will protect every single vote,’ Former President John Mahama, Flagbearer of the party, said on Saturday.

He said the party would utilise instruments that the election process afforded it, to ensure that members policed the December polls for transparent outcomes.

Former President Mahama said the NDC had encountered issues with the Electoral Commission (EC) during previous elections.

However, it composed reasonably to give the EC the benefit of the doubt.

At the launch of the NDC’s campaign for the 2024 elections in Tamale, the Flagbearer said no party member would sleep until ballots were counted.

‘Until all the ballots have been counted, none of us will sleep for 48 hours,’ he said.

‘This is an election like no other, and if you say you are NDC, you better get prepared. Everybody is going to volunteer.’

The former President noted that by the rule of the EC, once counting of ballots was

completed and the pink sheets were filled, the sheets should be posted on a wall at the polling station.

In view of this, he urged NDC polling station officials and members to insist that the returning officers posted copies of pink sheets on walls at the polling stations.

He encouraged party faithful to take pictures of the pink sheets as evidence for future reference.

Source: Ghana News Agency